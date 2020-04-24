House gutted by fire

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A house was gutted by a fierce fire at 7 Laschelles Street, Springvale on Friday 24 April.

Witnesses saw flames rising through the roof at the rear of the single-storey weatherboard building shortly after 7am.

No occupants were inside the building at the time, a CFA spokesperson said.

A local smoke warning was issued for the Springvale community, advising those sensitive to smoke to close windows and doors.

An MFB and two CFA crews contained the blaze to the fully-immolated building.

They were expected to be on site for two hours to fully extinguish the ruins.

Laschelles Street was closed to traffic during the fire-fighting effort.