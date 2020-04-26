Holding the line on Covid numbers

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the City of Greater Dandenong in the past week – the number has been at 14 for the past eight days.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1349 – an increase of three from yesterday.

One new death was reported overnight, a man in his 90s who died in hospital. To date, 17 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

The total number of cases is made up of 698 men and 651 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

There are 137 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. Currently 21 people are in hospital, including 10 patients in intensive care. 1265 people have recovered. More than 101,000 tests have been completed.

Of the total 1349 cases, there have been 1094 in metropolitan Melbourne and 216 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.

Overnight there was one new case of coronavirus identified in a patient at a private inpatient psychiatric facility.

This takes to 16 the total number of cases linked to this outbreak.

The department continues to work with the facility to ensure appropriate isolation, quarantine, contact tracing and other public health actions are in place.

“Our daily case numbers are still low which is encouraging. They prove that our physical distancing measures are working but this is not a time to relax our strong approach – this disease can get away from you very quickly as we have seen in cities overseas,” Victoria’s Chief Health Office Professor Sutton said.

“We thank Victorians who overwhelmingly are doing the right thing by staying at home, but we must keep at it to save lives.

“Everyone who’s unwell must isolate themselves and everyone who’s been told they’re in quarantine either as a returned traveller or close contact must do so as well.

“Physical distancing will save lives. Everyone needs to comply with restrictions in place to keep yourself, your loved ones and the whole community safe. Our message is clear: if you can stay home, you must stay home.”

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14-days.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.