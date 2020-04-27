Together in darkness

-

Drum Theatre was lit a sombre blue while flags fluttered at half-mast outside Dandenong police station in tribute to four police officers killed on Eastern Freeway on 22 April.

Police allege that Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris were fatally struck by a refrigerated truck after a Porsche was intercepted near Chandler Highway in Kew.

A 47-year-old truck driver from Cranbourne was charged with four counts of culpable driving. He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.