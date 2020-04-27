ANZAC Day tradition carries on

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

ANZAC Day commemorations shifted from war memorials and shrines to homes and driveways, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

At Dandenong High School, its annual service took more modest proportions.

It was left to principal Susan Ogden, associate principal Mark Dewar and school council president Alan Collier to lay wreaths on behalf of the students, parents, staff and the school’s ex-students association on the day before ANZAC Day.

Ms Ogden said the school retained a proud link to its first headmaster P C Langford, a returned World War I member of the 4th Light Horse Regiment.

The school’s colours of dark blue, light blue and red derive from the regiment.

Small delegations also undertook ANZAC Day ceremonies at Noble Park and Springvale war memorials.