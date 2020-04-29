18 animals seized from ‘poor conditions’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Eighteen animals have been seized by RSPCA inspectors due to “poor living conditions” at a Greater Dandenong property.

Several of the animals, of six different species including cats, pocket pets and native animals, were found living in their own excrement and urine during the RSPCA raid on Wednesday 8 April.

RSPCA Victoria states it is investigating the “lack of a basic level of care” for the animals. Basic care includes provision of food, water, shelter and veterinary care.

During several RSPCA inspections of the property since last year, animals had been found in “poor welfare condition”, investigation leader Stuart Marchesani said.

Some were found dead and others required euthanasia, he said.

“Despite RSPCA intervention and removal of animals, there was no improvement in welfare conditions for animals at the property, which resulted in the seizure of all remaining animals at the property.

“The owner in this case will be held responsible for their actions and we will continue to work with them on how to better care for and house specific species.”

Mr Marchesani said the case highlighted the need for desexing animals to avoid unplanned litters, which then required responsible rehoming.

“Animal owners need to properly care for their pets before they consider bringing additional pets into their home. This includes providing adequate housing and living conditions.”

RSPCA says the investigation is ongoing.