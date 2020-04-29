Probus can’t wait to connect

By Danielle Kutchel

Keysborough’s senior citizens will have a new social hub to look forward to when the Covid-19 pandemic is over, following the formation of a new Probus group.

A foundation meeting was held on 6 February to gauge interest and was well attended.

A presentation about what Probus is about was followed by morning tea, and around 25 foundation members joined on the spot.

Committee positions were also filled: Neil Murdoch was announced as president, assisted by vice president Bill Bell. Anne Bell will hold the position of treasurer with Linda McLellan as secretary.

The new group’s first outing was a coffee morning at the 3 Sons Café in Keysborough, prior to the social isolation restrictions coming into effect.

New members had a lot to talk about as they got to know each other over a warm cuppa.

While further outings are currently on hold due to the pandemic, the group is looking forward to resuming its activities as soon as it is able.

A monthly newsletter will be sent to all members too, either digitally or physically.

Retired or semi-retired Keysborough residents are invited to join.

Meetings will be held on the first Thursday of each month at 10am in the Resurrection Parish little chapel at 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough.

The committee hopes to feature a guest speaker at each meeting.

For more information on joining, please contact kbprobus@gmail.com or phone 0404066894.