-

A man is being sought as part of a police investigation into an alleged lewd behaviour incident in Springvale on Tuesday 14 April about 8.20pm.

Victoria Police released images of the unidentified man, described as Caucasian appearance with dark hair and “minor” dark facial hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured ‘Lonsdale’-brand hoodie, ripped jeans and white runners.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au