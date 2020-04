-

A station wagon with unregistered NSW number plates was torched near Noble Park Football Club early on Sunday 26 April.

Unknown arsonists completely burnt out the interior of the Suburu Forester about 12.10am, Dandenong CIU detectives say.

It was parked in Arena Square.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle was stolen.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au