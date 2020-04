-

Three left inbound lanes on the Monash Freeway have been closed due to a car fire on 30 April.

The car fire just west of the Eastlink ramps at Dandenong North was brought under control by fire crews, according to a traffic alert from the Department of Transport at 7.45am.

Queues of traffic were delayed as the speed limit dropped to 40 km/h.

Drivers are advised to use Princes Highway as an alternative.