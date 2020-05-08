Art threads through isolation

By Danielle Kutchel

With public gatherings, performances and exhibitions cancelled in the wake of Covid-19, many artists have struggled to keep up their practice in a blow to Dandenong’s usually vibrant arts community.

Now, Greater Dandenong Council has stepped in to support the arts industry with a Remote Artist in Residency Program.

This opportunity will allow artists to develop their artistic practice from their home or designated studio space.

Throughout the residency artists will establish regular, remote connection with Council and fellow residency artists, providing an opportunity to continue to create, connect and share in a time of social distancing and isolation.

Artists from across Australia and working across a variety of mediums applied to be a part of the program: three were chosen, and the residency began on Monday 4 May.

One of those artists is Luciano, whose work during the residency will examine the crafty ways people are responding to social distancing and isolation.

“I’ll be trying to capture and record this everyday experience of being socially distant and isolated and return to things like art and craft during this time, and their importance to human nature,” the artist explained.

“I think a lot of the time craft is dismissed, and I think it’s actually really important. Art or craft practise is defined by being reflective and thinking critically, two things I think people are being forced to do during this social distancing.”

Covid-19 impacted directly on Luciano’s art in multiple ways.

He was close to completing a three-dimensional, interactive installation which has had to be put on hold due to the virus.

Back at home, he rediscovered a box of lace cottons handed down from his great grandmother and began experimenting with those.

The lace got him thinking about the similar threads running through other people’s lives, as google searches for craft terms skyrocketed and sales at craft stores spiked.

The unfinished box of lace inspired him to look at how other people are filling their time during isolation – and his new project was born.

Inspired by the lived experience of people, he plans to move on to a project recording local people’s stories, similarities and differences in a quilt after the residency.

Luciano uses textiles as his medium and says he believes they are more inviting than paper craft.

“We’re surrounded by them, in how we dress and in our home in the carpet and furniture, so people have an existing relationship with it that makes it easier to engage people with.

“People really relate to textiles a lot stronger than they do other forms of art – it breaks down the barrier of the idea of art.”

The three artists involved in the program will be encouraged to digitally document their time and will receive professional development opportunities and support from the council.

A final exhibition is planned for June to showcase their work.

Members of the community can follow Luciano’s work at www.lucianoart.ist/home or on Instagram.