Covid curve slows

The number of Covid-19 cases in Greater Dandenong has remained at 15, according to state health department figures.

However, the Department of Health and Human Services has changed the way it reports the number of coronavirus cases each day by stating how many ‘active’ cases are in each region.

Of these confirmed cases – which is a cumulative total since 1 January – one in Greater Dandenong is confirmed as ‘active’. This is defined as someone who has tested positive, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the Department and who has not yet recovered.

In neighbouring municipalities, 56 infections have been reported in Casey City with three ‘active’ cases, 16 in Cardinia with three ‘active’ cases, and 38 in Frankston – two of which are ‘active’.

It comes as 13 new Covid-19 cases were found in Victoria in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 1467 with the death toll unchanged on 18.

The new confirmed cases include eight new cases of Covid-19 at a Melbourne meat processing facility. After further investigation one existing case is now linked to the meat processing taking the total number of cases in this cluster to 71.

Currently across the state, eight people are in hospital, including six patients in intensive care while 1327 people have recovered.

“Today’s increase in cases illustrates once again that while we have been flattening the curve, our battle against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton.

“A record number of Victorians will be tested for coronavirus during these two weeks as part of a major testing blitz across the state.”

Meanwhile, on 7 May, police members conducted 973 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services as part of Operation Sentinel. They issued 13 fines for breaches of self-isolation and social distancing rules.