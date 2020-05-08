Kindness in severe times

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Simple, powerful words from Dandenong Primary School students are spreading a timely message of kindness during Covid-19.

Photographer Julieanne Perara’s Faces of Harmony exhibition has been put to video – with the students speaking about what kindness is.

Such as their mum’s care and protection, a friend saying hello, helping someone that’s stuck or hurt, or finding a playmate for those without a friend.

“We should be kind to make this world perfect,” student Tejas says.

The short film has been released by Greater Dandenong Council as a statement of the community’s resilience and support for one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Perara said she hoped the film would inspire others, just as she was inspired when she first met the students on a searing 40-degree day on 21 March 2019.

She had been asked to photo students in traditional dress as part of Harmony Day celebrations.

“Looking beyond their costumes was so much pride in those eyes,” Ms Perara said.

“I knew I was capturing something that was beyond harmony.

“We wanted to give these kids a voice and spread as much kindness as possible.”

Ms Perara returned to the school, photographing the children in black-and-white.

They were each adorned in T-shirts emblazoned with a message: BE KIND, and they wrote their thoughts on kindness.

Their photos and words were exhibited at Dandenong’s Heritage Hill last year.

Ms Perara hopes the film promotes kindness while the community is doing it tough.

“So many of us as adults, we’re stuck in our ways.

“From our youngest, hopefully we can change the world. I know the exhibition had a huge effect on the children – how kindness can change someone’s day.

“If one person walks away and picks up that thing that lady has dropped, or helps them out… We have no idea of the impact that kindness can have.”

Dandenong Primary School principal Daniel Riley said the project was a “feel-good story” amidst the Covid-19 struggles.

“We’re serving what is Australia’s most diverse multicultural postcode and we’re always looking for ways to celebrate that.”