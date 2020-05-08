Spoonful of sugar – just what the doctor ordered

-

A Dandenong cake shop has posted a stunning tribute to health-care workers serving during the coronavirus pandemic.

MCN Little Foods created a ‘doctor cake’ on request from a family of health-care workers.

The business in Armada Dandenong Plaza then posted a photo of the cake on its Facebook page as a tribute to those on the medical ‘front line’.

“We were approached by a husband looking to create a custom-made cake for his wife’s birthday,” MCN Little Foods owner Viranga Nilaweera says.

“As we brainstormed ideas he mentioned his wife worked in the health sector and was working very long hours and with social distancing in place he wanted to mark the occasion with something really special.”

The cake shop specialises in custom-made cupcakes and cakes of any design.

To see more, go to MCN Little Foods’ Facebook page.