Two charged with murder

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man reportedly shot in Endeavour Hills on Monday night, 11 May.

A 22-year-old from Endeavour Hills was arrested a short time after police arrived at the incident in Calrossie Close about 7.50pm.

He was taken to hospital under police guard after a “medical episode”, police say.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a 19-year-old from Wantirna on the morning of 12 May.

Both of the arrested men were charged with one count of murder.

They have been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.