Life ban for ‘beauty clinician’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An unregistered provider of Botox, dermal fillers, eyelid cutting and other “high risk” cosmetic procedures at the back of a Springvale jewellery store has been permanently banned.

Lee Kim Tan, who traded as Sonoun Kimlee Salon in Springvale Shopping Centre, was barred after an investigation by the Health Complaints Commissioner.

She is prohibited from any cosmetic treatments involving cutting or piercing skin including injecting Botox and dermal fillers.

“The safety of Victorians is our number one priority,” Health Complaints Commissioner, Karen Cusack, said.

“As such, I believe it is necessary to impose this permanent ban on Lee Kim Tan to avoid a serious risk to the health, safety and welfare of the Victorian public.”

Ms Cusack said consumers should be wary of cosmetic treatment providers who don’t “do the right thing”.

“That is why it is important for any person considering cosmetic treatments to consider what can go wrong and what they have a right to expect from their health service provider so that they can make fully informed decisions.”

In July, the cockroach-infested salon was shut down by the Health Complaints Commissioner. It was also investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Due to the clinic’s “unsafe practices”, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton at the time urged people to visit their GP to test for blood-borne viruses such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV.

It performed “high-risk” cosmetic procedures such as tattooing, eyelid cutting, skin peels, mole removal and facial filler injections on at least 122 patients.

“It was discovered when Dandenong Council investigated reports of people leaving the jewellery store with blood on their faces,” Professor Sutton said at the time.

“They also found cockroaches around injectable bottles.”

Professor Sutton said it was important to only receive cosmetic services in registered and hygienic facilities.

“The risk of infection, injury and permanent damage is very high if premises do not employ suitably qualified staff and practice suitable infection control measures.”