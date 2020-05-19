Commuter attacked by masked male

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A woman has been assaulted by an unknown masked male with an Afro as she walked home from Springvale railway station, police say.

The 27-year-old was grabbed and pushed to the ground as she walked east on Hillcrest Grove about 10.30pm on Wednesday 13 May.

Police are seeking the attacker, who ran away after the assault.

He was described as having an “Aussie accent” and black Afro hair that “bounced when he walked”.

He was wearing a grey hooded jumper with a front pocket for both hands, black pants and a surgical mask on his face.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au