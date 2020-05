-

A house in Stephenson Street Springvale has been destroyed by fire early on Tuesday 26 May.

The single-storey brick building was fully immolated as CFA fire crews arrived shortly after 12.45am.

All of the home’s occupants were out of the building, a CFA spokesperson said.

The fire was brought under control by 1.18am.

Victoria Police and CFA investigators are expected to inspect the site.