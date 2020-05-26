Rider’s escape hits the skids

-

A wanted man has been arrested in a toilet cubicle after fleeing on his bike from police in Springvale on Sunday 24 May.

The cyclist was identified as being wanted on multiple warrants for a “series of significant crimes” after being spotted by a Victoria Police Operation Tidal patrol, police say.

As police approached, he allegedly fled on his bike.

During a search of nearby parkland, the bicycle was found dumped near a toilet block.

Police found the man locked in the block’s cubicle, and convinced him to leave his “makeshift hideout”, police say.

The man was remanded in custody.