Focus beyond suffering

By Venerable Naotunné Vijitha Thero

We are undergoing a very uncertain period facing fear of sickness, death and despair.

In our daily practice of meditation we focus our attention on all and extend our thoughts so that they develop courage and understanding in to the nature of existence and overcome fear and suffering.

The Buddha taught us to understand the truth of suffering.

We understand the truth of suffering or unsatisfactoriness, when we awaken to the realisation that sorrow and suffering are the principal characteristic of life.

All living beings (human or animal) without exception are subject to the ever-present danger of pain and suffering.

There are no conditions which guarantee happiness, peace or security.

At any hour or even any moment we are likely to become victims.

There are many things in our lives that come under the category of suffering.

Birth, death, old-age, hunger, thirst, heat and cold, deformation of the body, disease, sickness and accidents, all these are suffering.

To be separated from those we love, association with difficult and unpleasant people are also suffering.

Mentally we experience worry, anxiety, anguish, grief, woe and despair, not to obtain object of our desires; dwelling in unfit or uncongenial surroundings or having unpleasant employment, irritating noises discordant sounds, mental or physical ill-health in ourselves or in those we love.

Suffering must be viewed in its correct perspective.

We have experienced it in the past. We are experiencing it in the present.

To avoid it in the future we have to take active and wise steps.

If we learn carefully about our desires and emotions, we find in them the factors causing suffering.

They include greed; attachment to people, ideas or objects; the failure to obtain or satisfy our desires; restlessness; self-exaltation; pride; vanity, andcraving.

In the past and in the present all these and many others are the cause of suffering.

We are subject, by the fact that we exist, to suffering from natural causes as well as the deeds of our actions.

However, we don’t have to be pessimistic and passively accept everything that happens to us.

We cannot change the past but we can change the present and future by way of our actions.

Neither suffering nor happiness is permanent.

It only requires a little patience and fortitude to wait for things to change.

May you all have the right understanding and do not lose sight of reality during the happy moments and not give way to despair in the face of misfortune.

May you all be well, happy and peaceful!

Venerable Naotunné Vijitha Thero,

Abbott at Dhamma Sarana Buddhist Temple, Keysborough