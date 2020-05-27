Snow globe award

-

Springvale Snow Fest has been awarded worldwide honours, claiming two trophies in the Global Ex Awards 2020.

The Greater Dandenong Council event, which brings snow to the suburbs, won best municipal event and best Australian/Oceania region event.

Greater Dandenong Mayor Councillor Jim Memeti said it was a “huge coup” for the event to be recognised on a global scale.

He said award winners were selected from a total of 444 entries from 39 countries around the world.

“Springvale Snow Fest is one of our signature events in the City of Greater Dandenong,” Mayor Memeti said.

“It provides a net boost to the Springvale economy of $600,000 each year.”

Springvale Snow Fest first began in 2013 and attracts in excess of 40,000 people each year.

The event has won multiple industry awards in the past.

The 2020 Springvale Snow Fest planned for July has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council expects the event to return “bigger and better” in 2021, Cr Memeti said.