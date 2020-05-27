Local Covid-19 cases rise to 17

-

A new Covid-19 infection has been reported in Greater Dandenong since yesterday.

The council area’s cases now total 17, with one active case.

The curve has flattened in the council area in recent weeks – rising by just three infections in the past 24 days.

A 17th case had been recorded on 20 May, then the total was revised back down to 16 the next day.

Casey’s infections remained steady on 58, and Cardinia on 16.

In the past day, Victoria’s cases rose by eight to 1618. Of them, 1539 have recovered.

Two of the new cases were staff at a Camberwell facility, Lynden Aged Care – which has been in Covid-19-related lockdown since 19 May.

A staff member at the Rydges on Swanston hotel in Melbourne was also reported infected.

Three further cases were detected as part of community testing, one was detected in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, and one case is under investigation.

Nineteen Victorians have died of coronavirus. Eight are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, urged people to get tested if they show even the mildest symptoms.

Almost 471,000 tests have been processed to date.

“We are also asking Victorians to continue this amazing effort and get tested if they have symptoms of coronavirus, however mild, because the more tests we do, the more data we have about the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.

“People with even the mildest of symptoms of coronavirus including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of sense of smell are encouraged to get tested.”