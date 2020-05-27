Home intruder wanted over sex crime

-

Police are seeking a woman in relation to a serious sex crime and aggravated burglary against a cognitively-impaired female in Noble Park.

The woman entered the middle-aged victim’s home under false pretences on Tuesday 10 December 2019, police say.

She restrained the victim and left. A male then entered and committed a serious sexual offence.

The wanted woman was described as Caucasian appearance, aged in her 50’s, with a solid build, average height, long dark hair and missing teeth.

At the time, she was wearing black-and-white three-quarter-length patterned pants, a blue and black top with quarter-length sleeves, thongs, dark sunglasses and a white-and-red striped bag.

She is thought to frequent Noble Park.

Being known to the victim, the male has since been identified by Victoria Police. He is not co-operating in identifying the alleged female offender, police say.

Police say they don’t know if there’s a relationship between the pair of alleged offenders.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au