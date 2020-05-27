Playgrounds re-open in Greater Dandenong

-

Outdoor playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor gyms have re-opened as part of the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Greater Dandenong.

The areas are limited to 20 people at a time under the State Government’s new social distancing guidelines.

High traffic areas and frequent touch points, including playgrounds, would be regularly cleaned as part of the State Government-funded cleansing program rolled out recently.

Greater Dandenong’s libraries, customer service centres, Springers Leisure Centre, art galleries, swimming pools and Drum Theatre remain closed.

Greater Dandenong Mayor Councillor Jim Memeti said the council was taking a “measured approach”.

“Our priority the entire way through this health crisis has been the health and wellbeing of our community,” he said.

“We appreciate the community is keen to return to some sort of normality, but we are not going to rush this process.

“We have done a great job of working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 over the past three months and we don’t want to undo all of that hard work now.”

Cr Memeti said the pandemic was far from over.

“The easing of restrictions is definitely a good sign that we are heading in the right direction, but we still need to take precautions.

“All residents are reminded to continue practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene at all times.”

