‘Armed’ man shot dead by police

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An armed man has been shot by police on the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North during the mid-morning of Thursday 28 May, Victoria Police has confirmed.

Police say they were called to the freeway’s on-ramp at the Eastlink interchange after initial reports of an armed man about 9.30am.

“It is believed responding officers were negotiating with the man when he was shot by police and died at the scene,” a Victoria Police statement said.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

The investigation will be overseen by Professional Standards Command – due to the involvement of police gunfire.

Meanwhile, all city-bound lanes on the Monash Freeway have been closed at the scene.

Drivers have been advised by VicRoads to exit the freeway at their earliest convenience onto Princes Highway.

“Belgrave-Hallam Road and the South Gippsland Freeway provide good options to exit the freeway.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au