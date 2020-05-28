Police incident closes Monash Fwy

-

All city-bound lanes on the Monash Freeway have been closed at Dandenong North due to a police incident on Thursday 28 May.

Police and paramedics have swarmed the freeway near the Eastlink interchange, with the inbound lanes closed at 10am.

“Police are currently in the vicinity of the Eastlink interchange, at the Monash on-ramp in Dandenong North responding to an incident,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Paramedics have been called to the scene.

Drivers have been advised by VicRoads to exit the freeway at their earliest convenience onto Princes Highway.

“Belgrave-Hallam Road and the South Gippsland Freeway provide good options to exit the freeway.”