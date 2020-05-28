Disqualified driver cops impound

-

A Springvale driver’s car has been impounded after being intercepted by police with a cancelled licence.

Public Order Response Team officers pulled over the 40-year-old man on Springvale Road, Mulgrave about 5.30am on Thursday 28 May.

The Holden Commodore sedan that he was driving was impounded.

The man faces $878.50 impoundment costs, as well as charges on summons to face court.

The intercept was part of Operation Tidal – a highly visible police presence across Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia Police Service Areas (PSAs).