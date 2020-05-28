Owner pleas for stolen classic treasure

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A classic station-wagon loaded with fond memories has been stolen by burglars from a Dandenong South factory in the early hours of Wednesday 27 May.

The new-restored 1970 XW Fairmont in vintage-burgundy is believed to be the only one of its type in Victoria, says its devastated owner Peter Rosser.

“They’ve taken a famous car, to be honest.”

The Fairmont is Mr Rosser’s first classic car, one he’s owned and been part of his family for the past 20 years.

“All my friends drove classic cars but my parents wouldn’t let me. You’ll only have problems with them, they said.”

His late grandmother had fondly looked after the wagon in Echuca for about a decade. She had often told Mr Rosser he should restore the vehicle.

So two years after she died at the age of 99-and-a-half, Mr Rosser finally had the vehicle restored at Resto’s New Rods in Williamstown.

Mr Rosser had a plaque made in dedication to his gran. He’d intended to mount the plaque on the Fairmont dash.

“What means the most is what the car meant to my family.”

The restoration will feature in an episode of Resto My Ride – Australia’s only restoration TV show which is set to be aired in the US in two weeks.

Mr Prosser picked up the wagon just three days before its theft.

He took it for a long drive that day, marvelling at the “beautiful” ride.

“It was a dream to drive.

“I had a smile on my face all day.”

Between 3am and 4am, four males wearing caps ransacked his factory and two other businesses in Monterey Road.

From Mr Rosser’s factory, they also stole a 14-tonne Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter tray truck and loaded it up with equipment and wood products.

Mr Prosser will offer a reward and drop all charges, if only the precious vehicle was returned.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au