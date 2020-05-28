New kinder in Endeavour Hills

-

A new kindergarten is expected to be built and opened in Endeavour Hills by 2022, the State Government has announced.

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said the 66-child kindergarten with two learning spaces and “state-of-the-art” outdoor play areas would be built at Southern Cross Primary School.

“This means children living in Endeavour Hills will get the best start to life at kinder.”

Design work will start in July, he said.

The project is a collaboration between the State Government and Casey Council.

Mr Donnellan said the roll-out was part of a $5 billion program, ensuring 15 hours of three-year-old kinder for every Victorian child over the next decade.