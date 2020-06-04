Man dies in highway mystery

-

A critically-injured man found lying in the middle of Princes Highway, Dandenong has later died.

A driver of a passing vehicle made the discovery between Airlie Avenue and Adelaide Street just after 8pm on Wednesday 3 June.

The unidentified man was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital in a critical condition, police say.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death. The exact cause has yet to be determined, police say.

Any information, including dashcam footage, to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au