Wellsprings of Covid ingenuity

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Reaching out to the most isolated has been vital – but difficult – for agencies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dandenong-based Wellsprings for Women stands for face-to-face support, education and connection.

But it had to “drastically re-assess and shift our approach” to help vulnerable women and children, says chief executive Dalal Smiley.

“The Wellsprings community have been working overtime to both meet existing needs of our participants, and also to respond to emerging needs related to Covid-19 such as increased isolation, mental health issues and escalated family violence.”

Despite cancelling fundraiser events due to Covid-19, it distributed hundreds of food and material aid parcels, as well as cooked meals to families in need.

More than 70 free computers and laptops – with WiFi and IT support – were provided for women to continue their education.

Eighteen of its courses were shifted online and offered free of charge for Term 2 and 3.

There were more than 350 welfare calls on vulnerable participants and volunteers, as well as one-to-one support for issues such as family violence.

Volunteers were also offered group wellbeing sessions and free art therapy via Zoom. Tutors and staff were upskilled in technology and trauma-informed response.

At the same time, Wellsprings advocated to governments on behalf of facing migrant & refugee women impacted by isolation and family violence during Covid-19.

With the support of councils, funding bodies, schools, charities and neighbourhood houses, Wellsprings was able to “take action”, Ms Smiley said.

“While it is important for us to return to face-to-face work as soon as possible, Covid-19 restrictions have opened up a whole new world of possibilities for the future of how we operate, respond, raise funds and provide support and education.”

Wellsprings has also organised an online fundraising event for its Cultural Cuisines program, which helps build women’s financial independence.

The Cocktails for a Cause event on 10 June is hosted by Jo Stanley and is supported by famous comedians and entertainers including Wil Anderson, Lehmo, Lucy Durack and locally-raised treasure Diana Nguyen.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/wellsprings-for-women-cocktails-for-a-cause-tickets-105745042268