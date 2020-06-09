Writers fest goes virtual

-

Greater Dandenong’s Emerging Writers Festival has moved entirely online for 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It follows the council’s announcement to also virtually host its national refugee art exhibition HOME in July and August.

Despite the forced change, the Emerging Writers Festival still offers professional development opportunities to new and emerging writers.

The program includes a two-hour podcasting workshop with experienced producer Lee Tran Lam.

Via Zoom, Ms Lam will discuss how to start your own podcast at home, to refine it and release and distribute the product.

Comedy writers Elizabeth Davie, Urvi Majumdar & Annie Louey will be part of a panel discussing the different stages of their careers – and the key topic of what makes a good joke.

A workshop with award-winning author Eloise Grills looks at different ways to write a creative memoir – whether by essay or by poem.

She explores issues of honesty, ethics and doing justice to the people in our lives.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the festival was a “great opportunity for our talented local artists to be profiled, among some of the best storytellers and creatives in our country”.

The festival events will be staged on Thursday, June 18 and Sunday, June 21.

Details at greaterdandenong.com