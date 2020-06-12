Computer bookings open at library

-

As a further step of re-opening, Dandenong Library’s personal computers will be available from Monday 15 June.

Library users can pre-book for 30-minute access to the computers.

All other visits are restricted to the collection of items on-hold and to 15 minutes per patron.

Social distancing requirements remain in place. Patrons are expected to practice good hand hygiene.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 10.30am-6pm.

To book a computer, call the library prior to your visit on 1300 630 920.

To place an item on hold, visit greaterdandenonglibraries.com or call the library directly.