Minaret College founder’s brave vision

Minaret College’s community has mourned the death of its visionary founder Mohamed Hassan OAM.

Mr Hassan, who died peacefully on 7 June, fulfilled a long-held dream to establish full-time Islamic schools in Australia.

“Generations of families have benefited from Mr Hassan’s efforts,” a Minaret College statement said.

“We will reflect on the life of a man whose sincere intention was uniquely matched by an ability to translate those intentions into action.”

A trained engineer, Mr Hassan took on his education vision at the ripe age of 60.

He took the brave step of retiring from his job to volunteer full-time and establish Minaret College’s first Noble Park campus in 1992.

The initial intake was 22 students, enrolled mainly from local Afghan and Bosnian communities.

Since then, Mr Hassan dedicated himself to building the school’s community, which is now 2100 students strong across campuses in Springvale and Officer.

A third campus in Doveton opens next year.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1931, Mr Hassan completed a Masters of Engineering in the UK.

After arriving in Australia with his young family in 1967, Mr Hassan was profoundly impacted by stories of the Afghan cameleers’ contribution to Australia.

However, he noted that their descendants had lost their Islamic identity.

“Mr Hassan … subsequently set his mind to guiding his family and Muslim community towards making a positive contribution to society whilst remaining steadfast in their religious belief and practices,” the college stated.

Mr Hassan was awarded The Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2007.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the college held commemorative services for Mr Hassan before family and invited guests at the Springvale campus from 7- 9 June.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, who attended, expressed gratitude for Mr Hassan’s leadership and vision.

“As a strong advocate for multiculturalism, racial tolerance and respect of different faiths, Mr Hassan expertly led Minaret College to deliver a well-balanced education where Islamic values are promoted, Australian values are upheld, a strong sense of community is established, and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of students is paramount.”

Mr Hassan is survived by his wife Susie and daughter Inas, who are both educators, and his son, Dandenong ophthalmologist Dr Ahmed Hassan.

His patience, gentle manners and deep faith endeared him to all who knew him.