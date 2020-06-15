Covid-19 fines ‘targeting’ denied

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Victoria Police has denied targeting its Covid-19-related Operation Sentinel on Greater Dandenong, despite the council area recording the second-highest fines in the state.

There were 333 social-distancing fines – each worth $1652 – enforced in the municipality since mid-March, according to a recent police submission to a State Parliament inquiry into the pandemic response.

It was second to only City of Melbourne which had more than 590 infringements.

“Operation Sentinel is a 500-person strong taskforce that operates across the state,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“No specific areas are targeted as a part of their tasking. We will not be providing any localised breakdown of incidents or fines.”

As of 14 June, 20 Greater Dandenong residents had been infected by Covid-19, including two in the past week.

It is ranked 27th in case numbers compared to other Victorian council areas.

However, according to the State Government, Covid-19 testing rates have been lower in the South-East than other parts of Melbourne.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said police had played a vital role keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

“No one likes to be issued with a fine, but we mustn’t lose sight of the importance of community compliance in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Compliance with restrictions has quite literally saved lives.”

South-East Melbourne MP David Limbrick, of the Liberal Democrats, said people should challenge their fines.

“These people watching mass gatherings (on the weekend of 6-7 June) will have every right to feel they have not been treated fairly,” Mr Limbrick said.

“The Government may have trouble proving that their restrictions were backed by common sense in all cases.”

Springvale Monash Legal Service executive director Kristen Wallwork said the service was preparing for a possible influx of clients as fines became due and reminder letters sent out.

“Based on our data it is not possible to ascertain if Greater Dandenong residents have been specially targeted by police.

“We are hopeful that the area is not targeted or treated differently than any other area.”

Ms Wallwork noted that Greater Dandenong had many residents, including new arrivals, whose first language was not English.

“This can sometimes mean that there is a lack of complete understanding around laws, particularly new enacted laws such as the social distancing and lockdown legislation.”

She advised those who received a fine to contact the SMLS, particularly those who did not understand why they were breached or believe it was unjust.

Special circumstances such as homelessness or mental health issues may also lead to the fine’s withdrawal, Ms Wallwork said.

“Clients who have received a fine and are under the age of 18 may also wish to receive legal assistance and advice from our service.

“Clients can also apply for the fine to be internally reviewed or for the fine to be paid in instalments.”

She said the $1652 fines were at the “ larger end of the spectrum” and could have a “substantial effect” on recipients, particularly those relying on welfare payments.

“The fines can also have a “knock on” effect that can give rise to other debts or legal issues.

“In some instances, people might not be able to cover other bills or rent, which can have significant ramifications.”

The SMLS offers legal advice as well as referrals to financial counselling, she said.