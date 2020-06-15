Dandenong Show cancelled

-

The Dandenong Show, one of the longest-running traditions on the events calendar, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dandenong Agricultural and Pastoral Society has announced that the event on 14 and 15 November has been cancelled.

The show, which first ran in 1871, is in its 149th year.

“Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, current restrictions in place for public gatherings, the uncertainty of any timeline around lifting restrictions, and in the best interest of public health, it makes it unworkable to hold a large event such as the Show in 2020,” the society stated.

Now in its 149th year, the society stated the decision had to be made now for the sake of sponsors, exhibitors and competitors who spend months getting their entries ready.

The decision would also impact on volunteers and community groups that help in the show’s running.

The latter also used the event as a major fundraiser for their organisations, the society stated.

“The society will now turn its attention to planning and presenting the 150th Year of Dandenong Show on 13 and 14 November 2021.”