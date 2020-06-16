Fatal crash on freeway

-

A driver has died after a crash between a car and two trucks on the Monash Freeway at Endeavour Hills about 8.30am this morning (16 June).

The car driver died at the scene, police say.

Victoria Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene officers are at the scene near Heatherton Road.

The outbound lanes between Heatherton Road and the South Gippsland Freeway are closed while police investigate the crash.

Department of Transport has advised outbound motorists to exit the freeway at Wellington Road, Eastlink or Stud Road and detour onto Princes Highway.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au