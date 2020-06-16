Two Ministers follow Somyurek out

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two ministers have stood down from State Cabinet following the departure of Dandenong-based ALP factional powerbroker Adem Somyurek.

Robin Scott and Marlene Kairouz were linked to Nine Network’s expose of an alleged branch-stacking operation by Mr Somyurek – allegations that Mr Somyurek has denied.

Mr Somyurek, a South Eastern Metropolitan MP, is now sitting on the cross-benches as an independent.

On 15 June, he resigned from the ALP after Premier Daniel Andrews sacked him from the Cabinet and the party room caucus.

Prior to Mr Somyurek’s resignation from the party, Mr Andrews said he was seeking for Mr Somyurek’s expulsion as an ALP member.

Mr Andrews had declined to stand down Mr Scott and Ms Kairouz due to their “assurances” they had done no wrong.

Mr Scott later stood down from his posts as Assistant Treasurer and Veterans Minister, saying he was “very confident” that his name would be eventually cleared.

On 16 June, after new surveillance audio was released by Nine, Ms Kairouz also resigned as Consumer Affairs, Liquor and Gaming Regulation and Suburban Development Minister.

“I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name and am confident any investigative process will do so.

“I note that these matters do not relate to any allegations of criminality or corruption.”

The Government has referred the allegations to Victoria Police and the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) for investigation.

ALP national president Wayne Swan said in a statement said Mr Somyurek’s “reprehensible” conduct was “at odds with everything the ALP stands for”.

“Noting that Mr Somyurek has now resigned his membership of the Victorian ALP, the National Executive Committee has taken further steps to ensure there will never be a place for Mr Somyurek in the ALP ever again.

“The ALP National Executive takes these matters incredibly seriously, and will be responding to the wider issues raised over the last 24 hours in the coming days.”

The former Local Government and Small Business Minister has denied using Parliamentary staff and paying thousands for fake memberships as part of alleged branch-stacking.

He however apologized “unequivocally” for his “inappropriate” language during an allegedly tapped phone call about Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.