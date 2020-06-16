Man charged over roadside stabbing

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been charged after a victim was allegedly found on a footpath with multiple upper-body stab wounds.

The 24-year-old male victim was discovered on Police Road Springvale on Friday 4 June about 2am, police say.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man near the scene. He was charged with assault offences and remanded in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for his non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Any information, including dashcam footage, to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au