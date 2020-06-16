Robbed at knifepoint in Ross Reserve

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man seated on a park bench has been robbed at knife-point by four masked males in Ross Reserve, Noble Park.

The 42-year-old was approached from behind by the armed robbers at the Memorial Drive parkland about 5.50pm on Saturday 13 June.

One of the attackers held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded his jacket, Greater Dandenong CIU police say.

The jacket was then forcibly removed from the man.

Each of the robbers wore a bandana across their face.

They left the scene on foot.

The victim was not physically injured.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

