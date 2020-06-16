Would-be thief ‘dangerously’ rams car

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An accused would-be thief has been charged after allegedly ramming a car blocking his exit from a Dandenong car park.

The man had tried to steal a trailer from a business’s car park in David Street about 6am on Thursday 11 June, police say.

An employee of the business arrived and parked his vehicle behind the alleged thief’s car.

The accused man allegedly rammed the employee’s car several times to enable him to escape.

The employee’s car was “substantially damaged” as a result, according to police. The victim was not injured.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man later that day, charging him with conduct endangering serious injury.

He was remanded to appear at court at a later date.