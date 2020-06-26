JP services find a home

-

After three months of Covid-related displacement, Justices of the Peace have found a home in Springvale.

As a temporary solution, the services have been made available at Springvale Neighbourhood House from 22 June.

Due to the pandemic, the JPs had been forced out of their long-term lodging at Springvale police station, co-ordinator Joseph de Souza said.

“The local community are experiencing great difficulty obtaining document signing services. “The police are not signing documents and Document Signing Stations manned by Honorary Justices have been closed.

“The Justices have been forced for the past three months to either work from home which is not a viable or safe option, nor is it encouraged – or make appointments to meet in places such as in shopping centres.”

Mr de Souza said the service was in urgent need of Registered Justices, due to a 50 per cent drop-off in active JPs.

The JP document-signing service is on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 3pm-6pm at Springvale Neighbourhood House, 46-50 Queens Avenue Springvale.

For urgent cases outside working hours, find a JP on justice.vic.gov.au or call Mr de Souza on 9798 1502 or 0425 727 349 for an appointment.