Driver charged over cyclist hit-run

A woman has been charged over an alleged hit-run crash that critically injured a cyclist in central Dandenong.

The 18-year-old woman from Epping attended a police station and was charged by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives on 2 July.

Police say a car struck the cyclist on Langhorne Street, near the intersection of Princes Highway, about 1.10pm on 21 April.

The 46-year-old cyclist from Dandenong North was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He’s still being treated for his injuries, police say.

The woman was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, failing to stop, failing to assist, driving unlicensed, handling stolen goods and driving without a correctly affixed number plate.

She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.