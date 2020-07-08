Path to enlightenment

By Rajaratna Sarma Premakantha Kurukkal, priest in the Hindu community

Today the entire world is in turmoil and doesn’t know what to do next, unable to think or make a constructive decision.

It is a very disturbing thought of how to stop these alarming deaths occurring.

Even the so-called strong nations who withstood many calamities in the past have now come to a standstill.

This dreaded viral pandemic called Corona infection is alarming and full of fear.

During a war footing we humans face death directly but this pandemic is not like that.

Death is looming at large in many unexpected ways and this makes life so perilous. Fear continues.

At this junction let us think for a moment about ourselves and devise a way out of this to protect us and continue.

Why is this happening? That is the biggest question.

All religious texts and modes show us how to lead our life with greater happiness.

Instead of leading our lives in a righteous way, we have decided to create our own lives not heeding religious teachings.

We have completely forgotten the nature of religion and spiritual awakening and avoided them. Finding an answer for this current situation comes from a spiritual perspective.

God creates this world and permeates it in an almighty way.

Creation, protection and destruction protects all living entities.

With the righteous path it ushers us into the way.

Love compassion and relationships are all tools God gave us to lead a happy life.

Today we are heading away from the right path.

Selfishness has expanded and became the norm.

We have completely forgotten that the planet is made for everybody. Our greed and jealousy is promoting anger and massive egos.

A destructive flame has been lit to engulf all with no respect to Nature, the environment and no fear of the Creator – all with disastrous effects because we have left Nature’s way and indulged in our own pleasures.

However, if one indulges in a righteous path it allows you to experience struggles but leads you to a permanent enlightened stage at the end.

The time will come for us to realise that the evil ways of doing things will come to an end and God realisation is the ultimate and final answer.

This is clearly mentioned via the science “every action has a reaction” – also known as Karma.

Today we’re all promoting the importance of strict hygiene.

At this crucial time we need to adhere to the sanctity of the divine.

We need to follow our trusted partners in the Australian government, reading, listening and observing wholeheartedly all materials put out to lead us for the victory over the Corona pandemic.

“LOKA SAMASTHA SUKINO BAWANTHU”