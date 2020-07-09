Man wanted over kill threat

-

A male who allegedly made threats to kill a security guard in Springvale is being sought by police.

He and two other males entered a supermarket on Springvale Road on Tuesday 23 June about 5.15pm, police say.

They verbally abused a staff member who denied them the purchase of cigarettes due to not producing proof-of-age identification.

One of the males threatened to kill a security guard who intervened in the exchange.

The trio then ran away.

The wanted male was of African appearance with a slim build, police say.

He was wearing a blue-and-white hoodie, black beanie, beige pants and black shoes at the time.

Police released an image of a male that may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au