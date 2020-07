-

Four warrants have been issued for the arrest of David Bain.

The 42-year-old is wanted in relation to burglary, assault, failing to answer bail and contravening a civil order, police say.

Mr Bain is known to frequent Hampton East, Longwarry and Dandenong.

He is described as Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres, with a thin build and fair complexion.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au