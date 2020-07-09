Court ruling: an open-shut case

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After an initial scare, tennis clubs in Greater Dandenong have been given the green light during the six-week Covid-19 lockdown.

Under Victorian guidelines, tennis, as well as golf and fishing, had been among the few sports activities allowed to continue in metropolitan Melbourne from midnight on Wednesday 8 July.

However, tennis clubs were shocked by a City of Greater Dandenong email on 8 July advising them their courts had to close.

Within 24 hours, the council reversed its order.

A spokesperson said after reviewing the State Government directions in detail, the council allowed tennis clubs to operate under restrictions such as 1.5-metre social distancing.

Clubs are limited to 10 people at a facility at a time, including supervising parents and guardians, spectators and coaches.

No more than two persons can play on a court, unless they are from the same household.

No shared equipment such as racquets and balls will be available for hire or communal use.

The indoor facilities can’t be accessed except for use of a toilet. No social or other competition can take place.

Clubs will also have to comply with requirements for cleaning, signage and keeping records of visitors.

A relieved Noble Park Tennis Club president Susanne Lawrence said that the club would re-open from 10 July after the council’s reversal.

Visitors were liable to be fined $1652 and the club $9913 for infringements, Ms Lawrence said.