Market in half-shutdown

Dandenong Market’s food outlets remain open as an essential service during the stage-3 Covid-19 lockdown.

Vendors with fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and deli items, pantry goods as well as the market’s bakeries are trading to the public, the market announced.

Ready-to-eat traders, restaurants and cafes will sell take-away only.

However, all non-food stalls have closed as part of the six-week shutdown.

This includes stalls in The Bazaar, plant and flower sellers, key cutters, pet supplies sellers, tools and garden suppliers and the outdoors auction.

The market’s playground will remain closed.

To help comply with social distancing, the market is monitoring foot traffic and increasing security patrols.