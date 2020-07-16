Covid-19: Endeavour Hills stores report cases

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two confirmed Covid-19 cases have led to shutdowns of two stores at Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre.

Kmart was closed for a deep clean on Tuesday afternoon, 14 July due to a worker testing positive.

It has subsequently re-opened.

On Friday 3 July, a UR Next Hairdressing worker was tested for Covid-19. Their results returned positive late on Thursday 9 July.

According to the shopping centre, the hairdresser has been closed since Friday 10 July while other staff members await Covid-19 test results.

The shopping centre remains open.

“All staff and customers who came in close contact with the staff members have been contacted by the Department of Health & Human Services Victoria (DHHS),” the centre’s management stated.

During Covid-19, the shopping centre had increased cleaning, including a nightly disinfection and sterilizing clean of the centre and more frequent cleaning of “touch points and high-traffic areas”.

“Please be assured that our community’s safety and wellbeing are our top priority.

“We will continue to monitor and act upon recommendations we receive from the state health departments.”

Meanwhile, new cases in the South East rose markedly on 14 and 15 July – Casey up from 23 active infections to 34, Greater Dandenong rose from three active cases to 11, and Cardinia from four to 11.

On 15 July, the DHHS announced a cluster of at least five workers at TD Cabinets factory in Dandenong South.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria reported a further 238 cases as well as the death of a woman in her nineties from the virus. As of 15 July, active cases in the state are 1931, and the death toll is 27.

There are 105 hospital patients with Covid-19, with 27 in intensive care.