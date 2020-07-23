Burglars snared in motel raid

-

Two alleged serial burglars were arrested while hiding in a motel room on Wednesday 22 July.

The 52-year-old man and 36-year-old woman from Glen Waverley are accused of a spate of burglaries, thefts and deceptions in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Eastern suburbs, police say.

Responding to a tip-off, Operation Tidal police units searched motels in Mont Albert.

At the seventh motel, police allegedly discovered the pair and a “large amount” of stolen property inside a room.

The man was found “quietly hiding” inside a floor space under the room, police say.

The pair were remanded in custody.