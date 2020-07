-

Police hold concerns for a missing teenager last seen in Springvale more than a month ago.

Shakira Fowlds, 17, was last seen on 16 June about 9.30am

Shakira is described as about 155 centimetres and is known to frequent Dandenong, police say.

Police are seeking public information on her whereabouts.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7487.